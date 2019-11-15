No discussions for Fiji to join Six Nations

The Fiji Rugby Union has denied having any discussions for the Flying Fijians to join the Six Nations Championship.

This morning English newspaper The Daily Express reported that Fiji is pushing for inclusion in an expanded Six Nations Championship but if it falls through, then Fiji may make its debut in 2022 or 2023.

But the FRU says they have had no discussions regarding the matter.

According to the newspaper report, Fiji has approached Six Nations committee members with a plan to play their home matches in France if admitted.

Fiji was one of the big losers when World Rugby’s Nations League project fell apart last year.

The Daily Express reports talks have continued with French delegates on the Six Nations committee to try to find a way to give Fiji more exposure.

[Source:express.co.uk]