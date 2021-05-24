Home

Rugby

No changes to Police for Sukuna Bowl

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 6, 2021 12:11 pm
The police rugby team after winning the Sukuna Bowl last year

The defending FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl champions Total Energies Police will be maintaining the core team from last year.

After snatching the title from rivals Army last year, the Police have had little preparation time due to the pandemic.

Divisional Police Commander Superintendent of Police, Pita Keni says they’ll be coming as underdogs despite being the titleholders.

“We have the core of last year’s team which is in camp now. We have some old players that were in last year, we have brought them back because of the short span of preparations toward the 17th.”

The Sukuna Bowl will be played on December 17 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and you can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

