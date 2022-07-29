No changes for Naitasiri

[File Photo]

Naitasiri rugby head coach Ilaitia Tuisese has decided to stick to his match day 23 from last week for the Skipper Cup final against Nadi tomorrow.

Tuisese has named an unchanged lineup and will go with the same side that defeated Nadroga in extra time last weekend at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The Naitasiri coach says a strong finish is vital which is why they need to have a good bench.

”Those on the bench the finishes we call them any of them could’ve started so we have people who are starting and those who are finishing, it’s a strong bench, that’s what we aim for whenever we play to have a strong bench.”

Playing at home is an advantage for Nadi and team manager Epeli Qoro believes they’ve managed to reach the top this season but the job is not done yet.

Qoro says their fans can make a difference for them.

”To the vanua of Nadi please come in numbers, come and support the boys, it’s you we’re here, the fans’’

The Skipper Cup final will kick off at 3pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tomorrow.

You can watch Under-19, development and senior finals starting from 11am on FBC Sports channel.