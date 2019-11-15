Home

No bans for repeat high-tackle offenders under World Rugby trial

January 20, 2020 4:00 pm

Repeat high-tackle offenders won’t face automatic suspensions under a World Rugby initiative being trialed in Super Rugby this year.

Sanzaar clarified the implementation of the high-tackle warning trial in a statement a week after World Rugby announced it would feature in Super Rugby.

The high-tackle warning trial will see referees giving players warnings for dangerous play instead of the traditional automatic immediate one-match suspension.

Only until a player has been warned twice then they will be penalized with a one-match suspension.

World Rugby has introduced the high-tackle trial to improve player safety and reduce player injuries in the field.

 

