No bans for repeat high-tackle offenders under World Rugby trial

Repeat high-tackle offenders won’t face automatic suspensions under a World Rugby initiative being trialed in Super Rugby this year.

Sanzaar clarified the implementation of the high-tackle warning trial in a statement a week after World Rugby announced it would feature in Super Rugby.

The high-tackle warning trial will see referees giving players warnings for dangerous play instead of the traditional automatic immediate one-match suspension.

Article continues after advertisement

Only until a player has been warned twice then they will be penalized with a one-match suspension.

World Rugby has introduced the high-tackle trial to improve player safety and reduce player injuries in the field.