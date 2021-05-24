No All Blacks Test for Wellington

The second Bledisloe Cup Test between the All Blacks and Wallabies will be held at Auckland’s Eden Park instead of Wellington as it was originally planned.

This has been confirmed by New Zealand Rugby which means back-to-back Tests will be played in Auckland this weekend and next Saturday with the third Test now taking place in Perth on August 28.

Wellington was originally scheduled to host the third Test but complications with the trans-Tasman COVID-19 bubble have forced organizers to make changes.

TVNZ reports, in a further blow for Wellington fans, the All Blacks’ Test against Argentina, scheduled for Saturday, September 18 has also been moved and will now be played in Australia.

NZR confirmed the two Tests against South Africa at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday 25 September and at Eden Park on Saturday 2 October will remain.

[Source: TVNZ]