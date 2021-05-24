Nine Silktails retained

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails will be fielding a new-look team for the 2022 Ron Massey Cup competition.

The 30 member squad has been finalized, with only nine players this season retained.

They are Captain Apakuki Tavodi, Mosese Qionimacawa, Timoci Bola, Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga, Sunia Naruma, Ratu Temesia Jilivecevece, Filimoni Paul, Penaia Leveleve, and Manasa Masirewa Kalou

Silktails Chief Executive Steve Driscoll says all players who made it to the final squad went through a stringent process.

“We’ve gone with a new looked squad in terms of our age bracket, we just have to do our best in the selection period to ensure that we are picking strong characters. We feel the nine players that are returning to the squad a really strong leaders, but the biggest part of their roles is to come back here and be leaders to these young guys.”

He adds this is part of their three year-plan to groom these young players for future international competitions.

“The guys have all got contracts this year so the likelihood of them living mid-year won’t happen. We anticipate that every year we are going to turn players over, it’s actually the goal of the club to do that so we are always planning for the future.”

The final 30 players will leave for Australia on the 5th of next month to start their pre-season training.