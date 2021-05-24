Nine changes for Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne has made nine changes to his starting lineup for Sunday’s clash against the Hurricanes.

Only prop Haereiti Hetet, Captain Meli Derenalagi, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Apsialome Vota, Selestino Ravutaumada and Kitione Taliga have retained their spots from last weekend’s game in Suva.

Zuriel Togiatama and Samuela Tawake teams up with Hetet up front a new locking partner of Isoa Nasilasila and Sorovakatini Tuifagalele while Kitione Salawa starts as an open side flanker.

Simione Kuruvoli returns at halfback and Caleb Muntz at flyhalf.

The wingers are Kitione Ratu and Ravutaumada with Taliga at fullback and young Jona Mataiciwa gets his first start at inside centre

Tevita Ikanivere, Meli Tuni, Manasa Saulo, Chris Minimbi, Raikabula Momoedonu, Leone Nawai, Teti Tela and Onisi Ratave are on the reserves.

The Drua takes on Hurricanes at 3:35pm on Sunday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

[Source:Rugby.com.au]