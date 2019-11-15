Nigel Owens calls time on international career

The most-capped referee in world rugby, Nigel Owens, has called time on his distinguished 17-year international career.

The Welshman became the first referee to officiate in a century of tests when he took charge of an Autumn Nations Cup clash between France and Italy last month.

The 49-year-old said it was the perfect milestone with which to bow out of international Tests and the fact that he would not be officiating at the 2023 World Cup in France was a factor in making his decision.

Owens was the longest-serving member of World Rugby’s elite international panel, notably taking charge of the 2015 World Cup final between the victorious All Blacks and the Wallabies, as well as several European Champions Cup finals.

Owens says that he would be moving into a coaching role with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) to train young referees.