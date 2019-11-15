Nicolas Sanchez a running threat says Wallabies skipper

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper pinpointed Argentinian play maker Nicolas Sanchez, along with former Australia coach Michael Cheika as threats ahead of their Tri Nations clash.

The Aussies will be looking to avoid the embarrassing fate of New Zealand when they face Argentina.

Argentina’s stunning 25-15 victory over Ian Foster’s men last week quickly blew away any Australian complacency.

Hooper told Rugby.com.au, Argentina showed so much heart and good discipline against the All Blacks which will be a really big threat tomorrow night.

Key to Argentina’s win was Sanchez, who scored all the points, including their lone try and six penalties.

Hooper described Sanchez as a running threat quality player who can kick off both feet, and has a great skill set.