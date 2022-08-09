Next four games critical for Roosters

[Source: NRL/ Website]

It has been an up and down campaign for the Roosters so far, with injuries and suspensions.

But after getting the better of Manly in Round 20 and the Broncos in Round 21, the Roosters remain very much in control of their own destiny and have key men like Luke Keary and Joey Manu in good form.

The Roosters will face teams who will be highly motivated over the final four weeks, the Wests Tigers is their only opponent who won’t be playing for a finals spot.

The Roosters face the Cowboys at 5pm on Saturday.

