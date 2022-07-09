Newcastle signs Qorowale

[Source: Army Rugby Union/Twitter]

Newcastle Falcons has announced the signing of back Aloisio Vereimi Namuatabu Qorowale on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old British Army has been serving as a rifleman in 2nd Battalion The Rifles in Northern Ireland.

The Fijian-born flyer has been playing for the Army 7s team and Belfast Harlequins.

Hoping to bring a bit of Fijian flair to the team, Qorowale says he is following the footsteps of Semesa Rokoduguni and Siva Naulago in transitioning from the military into a flourishing professional rugby career.

Newcastle Head Coach, Dave Walder says Qorowale has all the physical attributes, and by being in a fully-professional rugby environment they will be able to get the best out of him.

Qorowale becomes the seventh senior Newcastle signing of the summer following the previously announced arrivals of Leicester’s Argentina centre Matias Moroni, Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas, Bath fly-half Tian Schoeman, Coventry scrum-half Josh Barton, Doncaster lock Josh Peters and Austin Gilgronis lock Sebastian de Chaves.