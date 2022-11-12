New Zealand wins sixth World Cup title in thriller

[Source: Rugby World Cup/Twitter]

New Zealand executed a brilliant comeback to rub salt on England’s World Cup heartbreak from five years ago coming away with a 34-31 win in the final of the women’s tournament at Eden Park in Auckland.

A line-out steal at the death helped the hosts avoid defeat, defending their World Cup title as well as their home turf.

The tournament has sent the message of the potential and growth of women’s rugby gaining major support from fans and media, with the final hitting a record crowd.

The thrilling encounter lived up to expectations with seven tries scored in the first spell alone.

Of the seven, five were scored from the rolling maul, three to England and two to the Black Ferns.

England bagged two tries 12 minutes into the match through Ellie Kildunne and Amy Cokayne.

The world number one was reduced to 14 players in the 17th minute when Lydia Thompson was red carded for a dangerous contact on Portia Woodman.

New Zealand made use of the opportunity, handing England a taste of its own medicine, scoring their first try from a rolling maul.

A mistake from the restart handed England possession and they punished the defending champions with a five pointer to captain Marlie Packer.

The hosts tidied things up when England couldn’t gather the ball from the restart and from the line-out they spread it wide knowing the number advantage and young winger Ayesha Leti-iiga dived over.

Like a see-saw, England was on the board again with a double to Cokayne but the Black Ferns had the last say when Amy Rule sneaked in a try from New Zealand’s second driving maul.

The Red Roses led 26-19 at halftime.

An explosive start to the second half as the crowd got on its feet when former 7s star Stacey Fluhler scored with just a minute passed and eight minutes later the 2017 champs hit the front when Krystal Murray powered over the try-line.

Like the first 40, England reclaimed their lead as Cokayne completed her hat-trick, scoring again from a rolling maul set-piece.

Less than 10 minutes from full-time the crowd was sent into a frenzy when the New Zealand co-captain Ruahei Demant hit a grubber,

Fluhler grabbed it but was caught inches from the try-line but she managed to toss it to the Leti-iiga for her double.

England knowing their strength opted for a line-out as the game hit the 80 minute mark but the New Zealand lock read it well to disrupt what could have possibly turned into a try.