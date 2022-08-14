New Zealand stun South Africa with late try

Late tries from David Havili and Scott Barrett gave New Zealand a superb 35-23 victory over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash today.

The last-minute try by Barrett sealed victory for the All Blacks in a thrilling encounter.

The All Blacks silenced the 61,519 crowd to claim what will be viewed as a famous win having lost five of their previous six tests.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Sam Cane and hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho also scored a try each.

The Springboks were not as clinical as they had been in the 26-10 victory over the visitors last week.

South Africa tries came from sublime centre Lukhanyo Am and winger Makazole Mapimpi.

New Zealand prepare to host Argentina in their next Rugby Championship clash next S