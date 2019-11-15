New Zealand Rugby to review Super Rugby

New Zealand Rugby has launched a review of its Super Rugby model with changes expected for the competition which has run for the last 25 years.

In a statement New Zealand Rugby says the review is to ensure the future success for the clubs and competition on and off the field.

It says the review, called Aratipu – is about growing, regeneration and invigoration.

Blues Chair and Barrister, Don Mackinnon will Chair Aratipu and will be joined by Chiefs Chair, Tonia Cawood, Hurricanes Chair, Iain Potter, Crusaders Chair, Grant Jarrold, Highlanders Chair, Doug Harvie, Private Investor Representative, Liz Dawson, NZR Chair

Brent Impey and NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson.

A Steering Committee, Private Investor Working Group and independent parties will also be part of the Aratipu process.

A preliminary report will be provided to the NZR Board at the end of June 2020, and the findings of Aratipu will be provided later in the year.

[RNZ SPORTS]