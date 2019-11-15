New Zealand Rugby to have 20-per cent pay cut

New Zealand Rugby has announced a twenty per cent pay cut across the board due to the impact of COVID-19.

Those receiving a pay cut include NZR staff, its board and All Blacks management.

AAP reports that the cuts are for a three-month period, after which they will be reviewed.

An NZR spokesperson said the cutbacks would have been worse were it not for the Government’s wage subsidy scheme.

NZR has been in negotiations with players’ representatives over pay cuts for the All Blacks and Super Rugby players with an agreement likely by next week.

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson estimates revenue loss will be more than NZ$100 million (FJ$ 135.6m) this year in a worst-case scenario, under which no top level rugby is played.

New Zealand Rugby is not suffering to the same degree as its counterparts across in Australia, who announced on Tuesday that about 100 of its staff – three-quarters of its complement – would be stood down until at least May.

On Monday, Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said she would be forgoing half her $800,000 salary.

[Source: World rugby]