New Zealand Rugby reports $7.4 million loss for 2019

NZ Herald
April 30, 2020 4:12 pm
All Blacks perform the haka. [Source: NZHerald]

NZ Rugby has posted a lower than expected loss of 7.4 million for 2019 but has warned COVID-19 will reduce revenue by up to 70 percent this year.

Speaking after the AGM Chief executive Mark Robinson says the organisation had budgeted a 11.8 million loss for last year.

But Robinson says a 37 per cent improvement, largely driven by higher revenue and slightly lower costs, has resulted in an improved financial result.

A reduction in test matches in a World Cup year and no inbound tests from northern teams – meant NZ Rugby was bracing itself for a substantial loss.

