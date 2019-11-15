New Zealand Rugby reports $7.4 million loss for 2019

NZ Rugby has posted a lower than expected loss of 7.4 million for 2019 but has warned COVID-19 will reduce revenue by up to 70 percent this year.

Speaking after the AGM Chief executive Mark Robinson says the organisation had budgeted a 11.8 million loss for last year.

But Robinson says a 37 per cent improvement, largely driven by higher revenue and slightly lower costs, has resulted in an improved financial result.

A reduction in test matches in a World Cup year and no inbound tests from northern teams – meant NZ Rugby was bracing itself for a substantial loss.