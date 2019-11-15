Rugby
New Zealand plotting stunning multi-billion dollar escape from World Rugby
Fox Sports
May 10, 2020 8:20 am
New Zealand Rugby has engaged in talks with a multi-billion-dollar American investment firm about taking a stake in the struggling sport.
In what could prove a landmark moment in the game’s long and storied history, NZ Rugby have been wooing private-equity giants Silver Lake with the prospect of adding New Zealand rugby to a sports portfolio that includes global cash machine the UFC.
Although they remain some way from a deal, it has been described as a sea-change attitude for an organisation steeped in tradition and natural conservatism.
