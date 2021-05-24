Rugby
New Zealand Fiji Barbarians in top form
January 22, 2022 1:00 pm
New Zealand Fiji Barbarians remain undefeated at the World School Sevens trophy.
The competition is currently underway in NZ.
The side won against New Zealand Cavaliers 22-5 in the first round and defeated Tongan Barbarians 17-7 in the second round.
Since coming into the competition in 2016, the New Zealand-based team has made it to the finals three times but failed to win the title.
Some players from the club who have made a name for themselves include Olympic gold medalist and Drua player Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Jacob Ratumaitavuki, Flying Fijian fly-half Caleb Muntz, Canterbury player Chay Fihaki and Veveni Lasaqa.
