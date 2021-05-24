Home

New Zealand Fiji Barbarians in top form

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 22, 2022 1:00 pm
New Zealand Fiji Barbarians remain undefeated at the World School Sevens trophy.

The competition is currently underway in NZ.

The side won against New Zealand Cavaliers 22-5 in the first round and defeated Tongan Barbarians 17-7 in the second round.

Since coming into the competition in 2016, the New Zealand-based team has made it to the finals three times but failed to win the title.

Some players from the club who have made a name for themselves include Olympic gold medalist and Drua player Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Jacob Ratumaitavuki, Flying Fijian fly-half Caleb Muntz, Canterbury player Chay Fihaki and Veveni Lasaqa.

You can catch all the live-action on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

 

