New Zealand Fiji Barbarians in top form

New Zealand Fiji Barbarians remain undefeated at the World School Sevens trophy.

The competition is currently underway in NZ.

The side won against New Zealand Cavaliers 22-5 in the first round and defeated Tongan Barbarians 17-7 in the second round.

Since coming into the competition in 2016, the New Zealand-based team has made it to the finals three times but failed to win the title.

Some players from the club who have made a name for themselves include Olympic gold medalist and Drua player Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Jacob Ratumaitavuki, Flying Fijian fly-half Caleb Muntz, Canterbury player Chay Fihaki and Veveni Lasaqa.

You can catch all the live-action on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.