New Zealand-based teams move to Australia for Super Rugby Pacific

All New Zealand-based Super Rugby teams will relocate to Queenstown, Australia.

This decision was made by New Zealand Rugby to mitigate against the risk of COVID-19 side-lining any of the teams.

All six New Zealand based squads will move to Queenstown this weekend

The Blues, Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika, and Chiefs will fly to Queenstown on charter flights, while the Crusaders and Highlanders will bus south over the coming weekend.

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed that matches will be played at Wakatipu and Invercargill for three to four weeks

The squads will operate in separate bubbles with exclusive use of training facilities in the Queenstown area.

Day matches will be played in Queenstown at the Wakatipu Rugby Club whereas teams will bus to and from Rugby Park in Invercargill for any night matches.

Teams will stay in local hotels and will utilise COVID-19 protocols successfully implemented by the All Blacks during last year’s Tudor Northern Tour.

While players and staff will be able to undertake some outdoor activities during their stay, they will remain in their team bubbles at all times and will be subject to regular rapid antigen tests.

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum says the move would provide the best chance of the inaugural season of Super Rugby Pacific kicking off as scheduled on Friday 18 February.

Lendrum says by moving the teams to a secure hub, they have a good chance of preventing a COVID-19 infection, or close contact event, side-lining one of the teams for a prolonged period.