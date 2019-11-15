New World Rugby law don’t affect local competitions

The newly introduced law by World Rugby that it will no longer be possible to score a try by grounding the ball against the post protector will not affect Fiji’s local competitions.

The law that was passed during the World Rugby Annual Meeting on Tuesday states a try is scored when the attacking player is first to ground the ball in the opponents’ in-goal.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says Fiji has recorded only a few cases where tries were recorded near the goal post.

“It does not make any huge impact into our domestic competitions. Most of tries in Fiji have been scored on the line. There are a few cases that the tries have been scored against the goal post.”

O’Connor adds there are a few laws that discussed and supported during the council meeting in which the Union is looking to get complement into domestic competitions.