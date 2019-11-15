New venue for Tailevu and Naitasiri Skipper Cup match

The Skipper Cup clash between Tailevu and Naitasiri has been shifted to the Nakelo District School ground tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager and Tournament Director Sale Sorovaki.

The match was scheduled to be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori but due to the unavailability of the ground, the Fiji Rugby Union had to find a new venue.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Highlanders have named a strong side for tomorrow’s clash with Jona Vakatawa set to make his debut off the bench.

Lock forward Esikia Macu steps in for Chris Minimbi while Kini Douglas replaces Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

Minimbi and Samusamuvodre are part of the Flying Fijians squad for the Autumn Nations Cup.

Naitasiri takes on Tailevu at 3pm at the Nakelo District School ground tomorrow.

Other matches tomorrow will see Yasawa playing Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi taking on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

Suva will host Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm today.

In the Vodafone Vanua Championship final tomorrow, Rewa meets Northland at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Naitasiri lineup

1.Joeli Veitayaki

2. Seremaia Naureure

3. Solo Navuso

4. Esikia Macu

5. Vatiliai Matakaca

6. Necani Nawaqadau

7. Tomasi Naiduki

8. Sireli Kaloucava

9. Jone Navuso

10. Kini Douglas

11. Tomasi Vula

12. Epeli Ratabacaca

13. Maikeli Mocetadra

14. Raulo Baleca

15. Etonia Rokotuisawa

Reserves

16. Jone Vatukela

17. Josua Qaduadua

18. Imanuel Naciva

19. Alivate Karalo

20. Peceli Rokotuivatu

21. Emosi Vunivosa

22. Vuate Karawalevu

23. Jona Vakatawa