Rugby
New venue for Tailevu and Naitasiri Skipper Cup match
October 23, 2020 4:52 pm
The Skipper Cup clash between Tailevu and Naitasiri has been shifted to the Nakelo District School ground tomorrow.
This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager and Tournament Director Sale Sorovaki.
The match was scheduled to be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori but due to the unavailability of the ground, the Fiji Rugby Union had to find a new venue.
Meanwhile, the Highlanders have named a strong side for tomorrow’s clash with Jona Vakatawa set to make his debut off the bench.
Lock forward Esikia Macu steps in for Chris Minimbi while Kini Douglas replaces Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.
Minimbi and Samusamuvodre are part of the Flying Fijians squad for the Autumn Nations Cup.
Naitasiri takes on Tailevu at 3pm at the Nakelo District School ground tomorrow.
Other matches tomorrow will see Yasawa playing Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi taking on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.
Suva will host Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm today.
In the Vodafone Vanua Championship final tomorrow, Rewa meets Northland at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.
Naitasiri lineup
1.Joeli Veitayaki
2. Seremaia Naureure
3. Solo Navuso
4. Esikia Macu
5. Vatiliai Matakaca
6. Necani Nawaqadau
7. Tomasi Naiduki
8. Sireli Kaloucava
9. Jone Navuso
10. Kini Douglas
11. Tomasi Vula
12. Epeli Ratabacaca
13. Maikeli Mocetadra
14. Raulo Baleca
15. Etonia Rokotuisawa
Reserves
16. Jone Vatukela
17. Josua Qaduadua
18. Imanuel Naciva
19. Alivate Karalo
20. Peceli Rokotuivatu
21. Emosi Vunivosa
22. Vuate Karawalevu
23. Jona Vakatawa