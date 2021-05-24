New venue for Tailevu and Naitasiri match

The Skipper Cup match between Tailevu and Naitasiri will now be held at the Nakelo District School ground on Saturday.

It was earlier confirmed that Tailevu would host Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park ground two but that’s now changed.

Naitasiri is unbeaten this season and will play Tailevu who managed two successive wins after falling in round one.

Article continues after advertisement

The two will battle on Saturday at 3pm.

Other games on Saturday see defending Skipper Cup champions Suva hosts Northland at Buckhurst Park while Rewa meets Nadroga at Burebasaga ground and

Namosi battles unbeaten Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua.