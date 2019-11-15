New teams for Uluinakau 7s

The Kombat Uluinakau 7s will feature some new teams who will be looking to make their mark in the local 7s circuit.

Some of these teams are from the Tailevu and Naitasiri provinces. There’s also a new team from Yasawa known as the Naisilisili Alma Barbers.

More than 23 teams have confirmed their place in the two-day tournament that begins on Friday.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava is impressed with the growing interest from teams outside the Suva/Nausori.

“We have new faces in this year’s competition a few teams in the Tailevu/ Naitasiri province and of course we have the furthest traveling team from the Yasawa Islands, the Naisisili Alma Barbers. They are the only teams traveling a far from the Yasawa Islands to come and participate in our tournament.”

There will also be two shadow national sides featuring in the tournament.

Eight fellow Fijians and 16 youth’s sides have also secured their spot in the tournament.

The Uluinakau 7s tournament will kick off on Friday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.