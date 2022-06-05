New team on the block makes headlines

Veiyasana Knights team.

In just its first year, Veiyasana Knights had a good season with no losses recorded as yet.

The Davuilevu-based side is competing in the Fiji National Rugby League South Eastern Zone and is one of the favourites to finish in the top four.

Coach, Adriu Nabose says the team is achieving more than its target for this season.

“So far so good. During our preparation we were telling the boys, we’ve set our goals to be on the top 4 this season and we’re working out on that we have a set plan and our plan is working well now”

The side has recorded three draws and a win so far this season.