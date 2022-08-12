New sponsor for Fijiana Drua

The three-year deal was signed today, and will see the logo of Fiji Gas on the playing shorts of the Fijiana Drua next season until 2025.

The Fijiana Drua’s performance has not gone unnoticed, and this has attracted Fiji Gas to jump on board to sponsor the side’s Super W campaign.

Fiji Rugby Union Chair Commodore Humphrey Tawake says this sponsorship will help drive women’s rugby to the next level.

“We know it is not an easy time for the economy, we thank you again for this partnership. This will showcase Fijiana to another level as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup and Super W.”

Fiji Gas Chief Executive Hans Reiher says they’re happy to be part of the development of women’s rugby in Fiji.

“Fiji Gas for 65 years of its existence in Fiji supporting the values in Fiji, one of our key pillars is our women. So we are honoured to be able to stretch out our contribution to the success of women, journeying through their own development.”

The Fijiana is the Super W champions and they’ll start their new season campaign in March.