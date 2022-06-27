New Skipper Cup teams to be known this week

Bua rugby team will be all out to confirm a spot in Fiji’s premier competition next season.

The two new Skipper Cup teams for 2023 will be known this weekend after the Vodafone Vanua Championship semi-finals.

Four teams have confirmed their places in the semi-finals and are just a step away from making Fiji’s premier competition next season.

Yasawa, Macuata, Ba and Bua have the most important game of the season on Saturday because the two semi-final winners will automatically qualify for the Skipper Cup.

In the quarter-finals, Bua defeated Serua 12-10, Ba pip Lautoka 14-13, Macuata beat Ovalau 17-16 and Yasawa edged Vatukoula 24-17.

Both Vanua Championship semi-finals will be played at Subrail Park in Labasa on Saturday with Macuata playing Ba and Bua hosting Yasawa.

Just like the men’s, the Ranadi women’s finalists will be promoted to the ANZ Marama Championship next year.

In this week’s semifinals, Rewa faces Vatukoula and Navosa takes on Nasinu at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Friday.

Meanwhile, in this weekend’s Skipper Cup matches, Nadi hosts Namosi at Prince Charles Park, Northland meets Suva at Gatward Park in Korovou, Nadroga takes on Rewa while Naitasiri faces Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.