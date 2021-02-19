New principle for 2023 Rugby World Cup

World Rugby has approved a new set of principles ahead of the 10th men’s Rugby World Cup.

These principles looks in to providing the best schedule suitable for the players, fans, host cities and the host nation.

This is done to ensure player welfare.

All teams will now have a minimum of five rest days for all matches, optimizing recovery and preparation for the tournament

The pool phase will be extended by a week to accommodate the additional rest day requirement and will now kick off on 8 September and conclude with the final on 28 October.

Permitted squad sizes will be increased by two from 31 to 33 players, aiding squad management.

Overall travel volume and time will be minimized for teams in tournament.

The next rugby World Cup will be hosted in France in 2023.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]