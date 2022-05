New midfield pair for Naitasiri

Naitasiri Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese has made a few positional changes to his line-up for tomorrow’s Skipper Cup clash against Nadi.

A new midfield pair will start the game tomorrow with Peni Tubuna at the inside center and Filimoni Waqainabete in the number 13 jumper.

Uraia Torau who has been playing together with Waqainabete in the last six rounds is on the bench for the first time this season.

Experienced forward Esikia Macu returns at lock partnering Sitiveni Kaila while Marika Natau who started last week will come off the bench.

Naitasiri will face Nadi at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm.

You can catch the action live on FBC Sports.

In other matches, Nadroga takes on Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua, Rewa meets Suva at Burebasaga Ground and Tailevu takes on Northland at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Team List

1) Asiveli Rokoua

2) Jone Naqiri

3) Joeli Veitayaki

4) Esikia Macu

5) Sitiveni Kaila

6) Maciu Vakacabeqoli

7) Tomasi Naiduki

8) Sireli Kaloucava (C)

9) Anasa Raqili

10) Josua Yavala

11) Vatili Vosawale

12)Peni Tubuna

13)Filimoni Waqainabete(Vc)

14)Kaliova Mocetadra

15)Etonia Rokotuisawa

Reserves

16)Jone Vatukela

17)Inoke Ravuiwasa

18)Maciu Nasila

19)Marika Natau

20)Jone Navori

21)Nemani Cavuilati

22)Uraia Torau

23)Kini Douglas