New-look France hand England reality check in Six Nations opener

TVNZ
February 3, 2020 10:23 am
Action from the France vs England match [Source: Japan Today]

France came out fighting in the rain and pinned tournament favourite England onto the back foot in their Six Nations opener, leading the World Cup runner-up 24-0 then defending resolutely for a 24-17 win.

Fabien Galthié’s new-look side confounded expectations in style.

This was in large part due to inspirational new captain Charles Ollivon, a rampaging flanker with winger-like speed and a taste for tries.

After 54 minutes the score was a scarcely believable 24-0.

This against a side which crushed France 44-8 last year in a contest so embarrassingly one-sided England might have scored 60 or more.

Blanking England in the first half for the first time in the championship since 1988 was a remarkable achievement for France.

Doubly so considering England did the same to perpetual try-scoring machine New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal only months ago.

England coach Eddie Jones, so goading in his pre-match declarations, feared a rout was coming.

When England finally got its act together, France’s line held firm when in previous years it cracked through lack of composure, ill-discipline, or both.

