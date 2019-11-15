New-look France hand England reality check in Six Nations opener

France came out fighting in the rain and pinned tournament favourite England onto the back foot in their Six Nations opener, leading the World Cup runner-up 24-0 then defending resolutely for a 24-17 win.

Fabien Galthié’s new-look side confounded expectations in style.

This was in large part due to inspirational new captain Charles Ollivon, a rampaging flanker with winger-like speed and a taste for tries.

After 54 minutes the score was a scarcely believable 24-0.

This against a side which crushed France 44-8 last year in a contest so embarrassingly one-sided England might have scored 60 or more.

Blanking England in the first half for the first time in the championship since 1988 was a remarkable achievement for France.

Doubly so considering England did the same to perpetual try-scoring machine New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal only months ago.

England coach Eddie Jones, so goading in his pre-match declarations, feared a rout was coming.

When England finally got its act together, France’s line held firm when in previous years it cracked through lack of composure, ill-discipline, or both.