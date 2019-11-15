New format for Marist 7s

A new format will be followed in this year’s 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Teams will go through two elimination rounds to decide on which team will proceed to the main Cup quarter-final.

Majority of the teams will be making their debut and Marist rugby club President Lawrence Tikaram says they will be given a chance to get more exposure in the tournament.

Tikaram adds with the new format teams will get an equal opportunity to proceed to the elimination round even after losing in the pool stages.

“Once you’ve finished your pool games, the top 16 teams will proceed to elimination one and wait for the other 32 teams. The 32 teams will go into a pre-elimination round and this will decide who goes and meet the top 16 teams in the elimination one. And then we’ll have elimination two and proceed to the main Cup quarter-finals and so on.”

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament starts on Thursday with the youths and women’s division.

The men’s competition will begin on Friday with the finals of both men and women to be held on Saturday.

An exhibition match will also be played prior to the main Cup final.