New Flying Fijians coach looks to build player confidence

Coming across as a humble man, Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter will ensure that he incorporates this virtue to the Fijian players and their nature.

Cotter took over the role of head coach from John McKee, whose contract came to end in December 2019.

Cotter who has been in contact with players and Fijian Rugby officials says he will be working hard to ensure that all align to values he has in mind.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to have humble values and set values no matter where you are and what you do, we are all playing for the Flying Fijians. There will be no people that are above other people. We will all be working hard together. I think that is an important thing that Fijian players will align and embrace it.”

Cotter says building players’ confidence is top of the agenda for him once he is able to arrive in Fiji.

Having previously coached star Fijian Players in the French Top 14, the New Zealander is looking forward to working with the team.