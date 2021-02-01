New Farebrother Trophy unveiled

Rewa and Nadi will have a chance to win the new Inkk Farebrother Challenge Trophy on Saturday.

The new trophy was unveiled during the launch of the 2021 Skipper Cup season today and the announcement of FRU striking a three year $2m partnership with CJ Patel Group of Companies.

The old trophy which has been contested for about 80 years, is being repaired and will be kept at the Fiji Museum afterwards.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says this is an exciting aspect for teams this season.

“The old one is under repair, it’s been broken up badly. But we hope that the unveiling of the new Farebrother Trophy today will inspire Rewa. Rewa is with us today, that is the trophy you’d want to get your hands onto.”

The new sponsorship agreement also includes sponsorship for Skipper Provincial Cup and INKK Fiji Rugby Farebrother Challenge and the Fiji Rugby Bainimarama Shield Challenge.

The senior men’s winner of the 2021 season will be awarded $30,000, the U-19 and Development team winner gets $5000 each.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup starts kicks on Saturday with a double header at Prince Charles Park seeing Nadi and Rewa also contesting for the Farebrother Trophy.

Nadroga faces Suva at ANZ Stadium, Naitasiri takes on Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou and Tailevu battles Namosi at the Nakelo District School ground.

All games will kick off at 3pm.