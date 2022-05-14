New Drua signings expected

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is expected to make some new signings.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says as the season nears completion, the coaching team is beginning with player assessments.

Byrne says following this, they will look for players to fill in certain positions in the squad.

“The coaches are assessing our squad and we’re working towards looking at where the gaps will be and hopefully there are some players that we can bring into those spaces.”

He adds at the moment they’re focusing on the players that have met Super Rugby standards and warrant their positions in the squad come next season.

The Drua’s recent signing was former Reds winger Ilaisa Droasese.

Today, the Drua takes on Moana Pasifika at 4.35pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Last night the Highlanders thrashed Western Force 61-10 in Dunedin while Crusaders beat Brumbies 37-26.