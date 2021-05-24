New Drua logo unveiled

The Fijian Drua has today revealed its new logo for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific.

The logo depicts the speed, agility, flare and performance of the team, with its iconic sail.

Fijian Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says it symbolizes what Fiji is all about.

The colors of the new logo consists of blue, teal, aqua teal and white.