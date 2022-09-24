New Deans winner this year

The Vodafone Super Deans under 18 will have a new champion after Natabua High School defeated Queen Victoria School 21-19 in the quarter-final at the HFC Bank stadium in Suva.

Natabua scored the winning try in the 66th minute after number eight Alipate Viyalani crashed over the tryline following some poor exit play by QVS in their 22 meter line.

With scores locked at 19-all, winger Netani Volitivitivi kicked the winning conversion.

QVS was first on the scoreboard with a to fly-half Tevita Baro.

A kick from the 22 by winger Nacani Batidravu saw Baro following through to score.

Hooker Aporosa Wakanivonoloa of QVS doubled the lead with a converted try half way into the first half.

Natabua missed two scoring opportunities and the Lautoka school remained scoreless in the first half with the first spell ending at 12-0.

Natabua managed to get back on its feet as open side flanker Viliame Tuwai scrabbling through the QVS defense to score in the 42nd minute.

Volitivitivi made no mistake with the conversion as Natabua trailed 12-7 in the second half.

The defending champions QVS struck again with a well worked try to winger Nacani Batidravu went in for the Victorian’s third try.

QVS led 19-7 after a successful conversion.

A penalty attempt at goal by QVS was unsuccessful but Natabua kicked the ball down field and the rugby ball bounce was in their favor with Rusiate Bainivalu racing away to score in the 56th minute.

Winger Volitivitivi made no mistake with the conversion as Natabua narrowed the points 14-19.

Vialani sealed the deal in the dying stages of the match for the 21-19 win.