Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|Automatic registration for round 6 & lockdown relief|Children to be kept at home while shopping|13 new cases take daily tally to 35|CWM Hospital data evaluation continues|Ministry continues with aggressive screening|FNU takes action against staff|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|TELS and Toppers students not eligible for $50 assistance|Legalizing marijuana will have international ramification|$5m hotel bill for health bubble|Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|PM commends Turaga ni Koro|More households involved in agricultural activities|22 new cases announced with majority at CWM|Families receive grocery packs|$50 assistance starts today|FIU investigated $127m suspected tainted funds|Housing Authority extends COVID-19 relief package assistance|16 juveniles charged with serious crimes in May|Hospital staff transferred to quarantine facility|People still swimming and trekking to move areas|Police complaint filed against vaccination|
Full Coverage

Rugby

New deal for Sam Matavesi

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 3:00 pm

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi will stay with English Premiership rugby club Northampton Saints.

This is after he signed a contract extension which means the 29-year-old’s new deal will see him stay “for the 2021-22 season and beyond”.

Matavesi has made 27 appearances for Saints since joining them from Championship club Cornish Pirates in 2019, scoring three tries.

Article continues after advertisement

Saints Director of Rugby Chris Boyd revealed to the BBC they’ve been thrilled with Matavesi’s development since he joined the club.

Matavesi helped Toulouse win France’s Top 14 title during a loan spell in 2019 and was in the Fiji squad for that year’s World Cup prior to joining Northampton.

Other Fijians playing for the Saints Apisalome Ratuniyarawa and former Wallabies winger Taqele Naiyaravoro

Northampton are fifth in the Premiership table and end the regular season with a home game against Exeter Chiefs on Monday, followed by a trip to Bath a week later.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.