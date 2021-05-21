New deal for Sam Matavesi

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi will stay with English Premiership rugby club Northampton Saints.

This is after he signed a contract extension which means the 29-year-old’s new deal will see him stay “for the 2021-22 season and beyond”.

Matavesi has made 27 appearances for Saints since joining them from Championship club Cornish Pirates in 2019, scoring three tries.

Saints Director of Rugby Chris Boyd revealed to the BBC they’ve been thrilled with Matavesi’s development since he joined the club.

Matavesi helped Toulouse win France’s Top 14 title during a loan spell in 2019 and was in the Fiji squad for that year’s World Cup prior to joining Northampton.

Other Fijians playing for the Saints Apisalome Ratuniyarawa and former Wallabies winger Taqele Naiyaravoro

Northampton are fifth in the Premiership table and end the regular season with a home game against Exeter Chiefs on Monday, followed by a trip to Bath a week later.