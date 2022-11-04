New dates for Wairiki 7s carnival

[File Photo]

New dates have been confirmed for the 15th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival.

Due to the confirmed Fiji Elections date, organizers and stakeholders have agreed to change the dates of the 7s carnival which will now be held from the 24th to the 26th of November.

The initial date was December 15th which is a day after the General Election.

Earlier this morning, the organizers confirmed the dates will change as it will be convenient for the teams.

For the first time, the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s will include 11-a-side football and mixed netball this year.

Organizers are looking at 10 football and 10 mixed netball teams to join the carnival.

The winner of the main rugby event will walk away with $10,000 while the women’s champion will get $1500.