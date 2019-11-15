New champion to be crowned in Savusavu 7s

There will be a new champion crowned in the 44th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s tournament.

2019 champions Natadra rugby did not register for the tournament which means they will not participate in the 13th Savusavu 7s.

Favourites and last year’s runners-up Uluinakau Babas will chase for the title and has been pooled with One Heart Stingray Natoudua, Hotspring Babas and Swiftlet in group 1.

A team to look out for in the tournament is Marist 7s champs Tabadamu who is in pool four with Highlanders, Viani Brothers, Northern Gale and Yalovata-Serua.

Supporting the development of grassroot rugby, Paradise Beverages Fiji marketing manager Joe Rodan says the tournament is set to uncover raw talents.

“We are only too happy to gout and help grassroot players showcase themselves. The selectors of the Fiji team will be in Savusavu so that is an opportunity for players to showcase themselves. We have one of our players from Savusavu who played in the tournament two years ago and is now playing for the Wallabies and i’m sure there’s a lot of other talented players in Vanua Levu that’ll showcase themselves.”

13 teams from Viti Levu will go head to head against 27 of the best teams from the north starting next Thursday and runs through till Saturday.

The 13th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s will be held at Ganilau Park in Savusavu.

Pools:

Pool 1: Uluinakau Babas, Swiftlet, One Heart Stingray Naitodua, Hotspring Babs, Vesitagitagi

Pool 2: Gaunavou, Senibiau, Dominion Brothers, MaravuTaveuni, Naviavia Gladiators

Pool 3: St Theresa, Dewala, Yalovata-Ovalau, Nabouwalu Selection, Police White.

Pool 4: Highlanders, Viani Brothers, Tabadamu, Northern Gale, Yalovata-Serua

Pool5: Black Sand, Onova Young Boys, Barbarian Brothers, Black Heron, Wadigi Salvo

Pool 6: Vonoyauyau, Uprising, Vatulele, Police Blue, Nakula

Pool 7: Naweni, Blue Diamond, Koroirea, Soromotu Lomavata, Nasinu Magpie

Pool 8: Sauiqali, Bilibili, Army Green, Raiwasa Resort Taveuni, Ketei Warrior.