New chair to bring changes to Naitasiri Rugby

The new Naitasiri Rugby chair plans to bring more edge to the Union as they continue their 2020 Skipper Cup campaign.

Asaeli Toanikeve was elected as chair during their Executive Committee meeting last week.

The Union has been under a lot of scrutiny after Under-19 Naitasiri rep Keresi Maya punched a match official, and Toanikeve hopes to improve this image.

With the incident now history, he says the side has now regrouped for their Skipper Cup clash against Lautoka.

“But looking ahead as you have alluded too, Lautoka is a very good team. They have got a very young side. They managed to come up with the goods so far and the Naitasiri Rugby team is prepared for it as well.”

Meanwhile in the Skipper Cup this week Lautoka will host Naitasiri at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Other games on Saturday will see Suva hosting Nadroga at ANZ Stadium at 3.30pm and Tailevu takes on Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

The Suva/Nadroga match will be aired LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON FBC Sports on the Walesi platform and live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

On Friday, Nadi meets Yasawa at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.