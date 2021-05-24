Home

Rugby

New Caledonia club teams up with Nadroga rugby

April 16, 2022
April 16, 2022 12:48 pm

Nadroga Rugby Union and Dumbea club from New Caledonia together with the French Embassy have signed a rugby development agreement.

The agreement which focuses solely on players below the age of 18 should strengthen the level of rugby and competitiveness of players in both Dumbea and Nadroga.

This will see youths from Nadroga travel against New Caledonia for competitions and vice versa.

The agreement also sees a team from Nadroga travelling to Noumea every September for a tournament with all expenses paid for by New Caledonia.

