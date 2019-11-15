New approach for Touch Rugby

Touch rugby is taking a targeted approach to increasing participation in Fiji.

As the season begins, Touch Federation Fiji has seen how the sport has grown at both district and national levels.

TFF President Tevita Mau says come 2021 Touch Federation Fiji is expecting new clubs to join the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are plans that an association be established for Lautoka and there is already work on the ground in ensuring that happens. The Nasinu Association will be beginning in December so come next year there should be about three to four associations.”

The upcoming Fabulous Five next February will be an avenue for the federation to explore the untapped talent in the country.

The competition will see five men’s and five women’s teams competing in Suva.