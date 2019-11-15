Athletes around the world are venturing into new ways to keep themselves fit as global sports comes to a standstill amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji Airways national men’s 7s players have been part of the bubble exploring ways to stay active.

The players have been actively involved in fitness challenges including a 25 days-25 push up challenge and other means involving farming to maintain fitness.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says when faced with unprecedented situations, there is a need for more creative ideas to be explored to keep players engaged.

“Different ways to keep themselves fit, and not doing the usual training routine they’re used to. Now is the time to encourage as much creativity as possible and we need players who can think.”

Baber has commended the players for their efforts to stay fit adding that it is refreshing to see players staying committed.