Nayacalevu to lead Fiji, five debutants

Waisea Nayacalevu will captain the Vodafone Flying Fijians against Spain in their first Northern Tour Test on Sunday.

Interim Head Coach Gareth Baber made the call earlier this week and says Nayacalevu is an experienced player and knows what it means to play in the white jersey.

Baber says the experience he will have around him with the likes of Leone Nakarawa and Sam Matavesi plus other players will assist Nayacalevu during his first captaincy role for Flying Fijians against Spain.

Five debutants have been named for the test match against Spain on Sunday.

Olympians Aminiasi Tuimaba, Jiuta Wainiqolo and center Vilimoni Botitu have been named in the run-on side while 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Masivesi Dakuwaqa and 20-year-old promising Hooker Henry Spring of Stade Francais Paris Rugby in France will earn their first cap off the bench.

Loosehead prop Eroni Mawi will pair up with Hooker Sam Matavesi and Tighthead prop Mesake Doge in the front row while Tevita Ratuva and Temo Mayanavanua will be at locks.

Leone Nakarawa has moved to the flankers’ position and will partner with Mesulame Kunalavula.

In the back, halfback Nikola Matawalu returns to his usual number 9 position and will combine together with Ben Volavola who is at flyhalf.

Tuimaba and Wainiqolo will provide speed on the wings while Waisea Nayacalveu and Vilimoni Botitu will control the match in the midfield.

Setareki Tuicuvu will guide the team from the back.

Flying Fijians face Spain at 3am FJT at Estadio Central UC, Madrid on Sunday.

Flying Fijians squad vs Spain:

1. Eroni Mawi

2. Sam Matavesi

3. Mesake Doge

4. Tevita Ratuva

5. Temo Mayanavanua

6. Leone Nakarawa

7. Mesulame Kunavula

8. Albert Tuisue

9. Nikola Matawalu

10. Ben Volavola

11. Aminiasi Tuimaba

12. Vilimoni Botitu

13. Waisea Nayacalevu {c}

14. Jiuta Wainiqolo

15. Setarki Tuicuvu

Reserves

16. Henry Spring

17. Peni Ravi

18. Leeroy Atalifo

19. Api Ratuniyarawa

20. Viliame Mata

21. Masivesi Dakuwaqa

22. Josua Tuisova

23. Eroni Sau