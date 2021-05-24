Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Nayacalevu to lead Fiji, five debutants

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 4, 2021 3:33 pm

Waisea Nayacalevu will captain the Vodafone Flying Fijians against Spain in their first Northern Tour Test on Sunday.

Interim Head Coach Gareth Baber made the call earlier this week and says Nayacalevu is an experienced player and knows what it means to play in the white jersey.

Baber says the experience he will have around him with the likes of Leone Nakarawa and Sam Matavesi plus other players will assist Nayacalevu during his first captaincy role for Flying Fijians against Spain.

Article continues after advertisement

Five debutants have been named for the test match against Spain on Sunday.

Olympians Aminiasi Tuimaba, Jiuta Wainiqolo and center Vilimoni Botitu have been named in the run-on side while 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Masivesi Dakuwaqa and 20-year-old promising Hooker Henry Spring of Stade Francais Paris Rugby in France will earn their first cap off the bench.

Loosehead prop Eroni Mawi will pair up with Hooker Sam Matavesi and Tighthead prop Mesake Doge in the front row while Tevita Ratuva and Temo Mayanavanua will be at locks.
Leone Nakarawa has moved to the flankers’ position and will partner with Mesulame Kunalavula.

In the back, halfback Nikola Matawalu returns to his usual number 9 position and will combine together with Ben Volavola who is at flyhalf.
Tuimaba and Wainiqolo will provide speed on the wings while Waisea Nayacalveu and Vilimoni Botitu will control the match in the midfield.

Setareki Tuicuvu will guide the team from the back.

Flying Fijians face Spain at 3am FJT at Estadio Central UC, Madrid on Sunday.

 

Flying Fijians squad vs Spain:
1. Eroni Mawi
2. Sam Matavesi
3. Mesake Doge
4. Tevita Ratuva
5. Temo Mayanavanua
6. Leone Nakarawa
7. Mesulame Kunavula
8. Albert Tuisue
9. Nikola Matawalu
10. Ben Volavola
11. Aminiasi Tuimaba
12. Vilimoni Botitu
13. Waisea Nayacalevu {c}
14. Jiuta Wainiqolo
15. Setarki Tuicuvu

Reserves
16. Henry Spring
17. Peni Ravi
18. Leeroy Atalifo
19. Api Ratuniyarawa
20. Viliame Mata
21. Masivesi Dakuwaqa
22. Josua Tuisova
23. Eroni Sau

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.