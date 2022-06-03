Nayaga keeps rugby dream alive

Young Adriu Naiyaga, who went from being a school dropout to becoming one of the finest players for the Tailevu rugby team this season will be a name to lookout for in the future.

The Nakelo native has huge aspirations, one of which is to wear the national jumper, but he knows it will not be easy.

Naiyaga says he has kept his rugby ambitions alive after being dropped from the Fiji Under-20 team, working his way up from club competition to provincial level rugby.

“I didn’t want to give up because rugby is the only thing I know. After being dropped from the Fiji Under-20 team, I did my own training, and worked my way through the club games till I got selected by Mr Baikeitoga.”

He adds he’ll never give up on his rugby dream.

The youngster and his Tailevu side takes on Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou tomorrow at 3pm.

In the Farebrother cup challenge, Naitasiri will host Nadi at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

For overseas viewers, you’ll be able to catch all the action for $10AUD on the FBC Pop channel on Walesi.