Nayacalevu scores in Toulon’s victory

[Source: RC Toulon/Twitter]

Flying Fijians centre Waisea Nayacalevu continued his scoring form as Toulon secured a 28-20 win over Castres.

Nayacalevu scored in the 35th minute, adding the third to two tries already in the bag by Cheslin Kobe and Brian Alainu’uese.

Jiuta Wainiqolo was also in the starting 15.

In the opposition, Josaia Raisuqe started at an open-side flanker while Leone Nakarawa was on the reserves.

Looking at other matches, Sireli Maqala and Kaminieli Rasaku’s Bayonne edged Perpignan 24-20, Racing 92 beat Montpellier 38-31, Lyon defeated Pau 31-27, Stade Francais thrashed Brive 27-0 while Clermont Auvergne and Bordeaux Begles drew 23-all.