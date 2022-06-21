Nayacalevu rates Drua players highly

[File Photo]

Flying Fijians centre Waisea Nayacalevu says he is excited to be training with the Fijian Drua players ahead of the Pacific Nations Cup.

Nayacalevu spoke highly of the players saying that he had been following the team during the Super Rugby Pacific.

The 31 year old former captain also says, with the Drua players in the squad, this will prompt a healthy competition, especially within the midfield.

Article continues after advertisement

“As you can see there is a lot of good young talent coming up and we will give our best and we will see what the coaches will decide for the matches.”

The centre’s position will be interesting as the battle will be between Nayacalevu, former All Black Setareki Tamanivalu, France-based Vilimoni Botitu, Drua players Apisalome Vota and Kalaveti Ravouvou.

The PNC kicks off next Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva between Australia A and Samoa at 1pm.

Fiji will then take on Tonga at 3.30pm.