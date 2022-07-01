Nayacalevu and Botia back Ravouvou

Vodafone Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu during the training session yesterday.

Vodafone Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has been running out for the side for almost 10 years and tomorrow he’ll team up with a youngster in the midfield.

The 32 year old will captain the side in his 20th outing for Fiji and he’s excited about his partnership with young Fijian Drua star Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Nayacalevu says Ravouvou deserves his starting role and believes the rookie will bring something new.

”As you can see in the Drua what he can do, we’ve trained together through the weeks and things are going smoothly, hope to see some exciting things to happen this weekend”.

Another midfield veteran, Levani Botia, believes Ravouvou has a promising future in the number 12 jersey.

”I have seen him he’s going to be Fiji’s future 12, he’s a great player, he needs some advice”.

The Flying Fijians host Tonga at 3:30pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium.

In the first match, Samoa faces Australia A at 1pm.

You can watch both matches LIVE on FBC Sports channel.