Nayacakalou’s answered prayer

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere (left), shaking hands with Paula Nayacakalou. [Source: Facebook]

Debutant Paula Nayacakalou spent days training and nights praying to make it to the Fiji 7s team.

While he is no stranger in representing Fiji in overseas outings, the Hong Kong 7s will be the Tabadamu player’s first-ever World Rugby Sevens Series appearance.

The former Tailevu and Kaiviti Silktails player says this is the opportunity he had been working hard for.

“I can only thank God for getting me this far. This is the dream of every Fijian boy growing up playing rugby. I’m just so grateful for this chance.”

His family is a driving factor, the Rewa man adds he will go all out.

“My target is to go all the way maybe a professional contract but for now, I just want to represent my country to the fullest.”

The 25-year-old is known as a rugby 7s, union and league player but he also played football in his early years in primary school.

The Hong Kong 7s starts on Friday and Fiji takes on Japan in its first pool match at 8.52 pm.