Rugby
Nayacakalou hat-trick sparks Tabadamu, Police win
February 5, 2021 10:45 am
Tabadamu prop Paul Nayacakalou scored a hat trick as they thrashed Gau Kacau Knights 42-0 at the Uprising 7s.
The side did not give a chance to the Knights with six unanswered tries.
Meanwhile, in-game three, Police had to work overtime to beat a spirited Waidrauso brothers outfit from Sawani village.
The side formerly known as Waimanu was beaten 12-5 by Police.
Viliame Tivau scored an easy try under the goalposts with a successful conversion putting Police in front 7-0 in the first three minutes of the game.
Waidrauso fought back in the sixth minute with a try by Kamanieli Turagalada, the conversion was unsuccessful as the side trail 5-7 at half time.
Police managed to squeeze in the only try of the second when Ilimeleki Leiloma scored in the corner.