TC ANA
Rugby

Nayacakalou hat-trick sparks Tabadamu, Police win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 10:45 am

Tabadamu prop Paul Nayacakalou scored a hat trick as they thrashed Gau Kacau Knights 42-0 at the Uprising 7s.

The side did not give a chance to the Knights with six unanswered tries.

Meanwhile, in-game three, Police had to work overtime to beat a spirited Waidrauso brothers outfit from Sawani village.

Article continues after advertisement

The side formerly known as Waimanu was beaten 12-5 by Police.

Viliame Tivau scored an easy try under the goalposts with a successful conversion putting Police in front 7-0 in the first three minutes of the game.

Waidrauso fought back in the sixth minute with a try by Kamanieli Turagalada, the conversion was unsuccessful as the side trail 5-7 at half time.

Police managed to squeeze in the only try of the second when Ilimeleki Leiloma scored in the corner.

