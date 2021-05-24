Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RFMF maintains frontline services despite increasing cases|Mavua Villagers on high alert|Ending the COVID-19 outbreak requires commitment|Number of elderly dying from COVID-19 worries authorities|Fijians with COVID-19 symptoms to visit designated facilities|Fiji privileged to secure vaccine for pregnant women: Raj|COVID-19 vaccination continues in Taveuni|Families in isolation receive food assistance|Over 1,000 new cases and 12 deaths|Seven-day daily test positivity stands at 26%|Ministry yet to comment on new CWM hospital video|Minister acknowledges parental support|USP prioritizes the safety of students and staff|Outrigger Resort steps up to assist families in isolation|Increasing COVID cases and death a concern|Lautoka to have drive-through vaccination tomorrow|67 handed infringement notices for not wearing masks|Long lines for Nadi Airport vaccination drive-through|FTA members told to make informed choices|Massive surge in farmers population|Nukubalavu Village in Savusavu remains closed to all visitors|Nausori Residents praise vaccination drive-through|RFMF to receive sanitisers as COVID-19 fight continues|FNU Vaccination Drive-through deferred|113 deaths in total now as fatalities continue to rise|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Nawaqanitawase re-signs with Waratahs

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 21, 2021 3:42 pm
Mark Nawaqanitawase [Source: NSW Rugby]

The Waratahs have re-signed Mark Nawaqanitawase with the club.

Nawaqanitawase will stay at the Waratahs for another two years as he looks to cement his spot in the starting side.

He says the side had a rough 12 months but he believe there’s something special building in the club.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to the Waratahs media, Nawaqanitawase says they had a pretty inexperienced team at the start of this year and due to their massive injury toll, a lot of players got exposure to high level football which will make the side better next year.

The Waratahs utility adds there’s a lot of work happening behind the scene and they’re motivated to turn things around and win for New South Wales.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.