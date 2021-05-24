Nawaqanitawase re-signs with Waratahs

The Waratahs have re-signed Mark Nawaqanitawase with the club.

Nawaqanitawase will stay at the Waratahs for another two years as he looks to cement his spot in the starting side.

He says the side had a rough 12 months but he believe there’s something special building in the club.

Speaking to the Waratahs media, Nawaqanitawase says they had a pretty inexperienced team at the start of this year and due to their massive injury toll, a lot of players got exposure to high level football which will make the side better next year.

The Waratahs utility adds there’s a lot of work happening behind the scene and they’re motivated to turn things around and win for New South Wales.